Arvind Kejriwal arrest: BJP seeks investigation into letters Delhi CM sent to his ministers from ED custody

Amid the excise policy probe, the BJP is now seeking an investigation into the letters that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent to his ministers from Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and subsequently remanded till March 28. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor filed a plea challenging his arrest by ED and has sought his immediate release. The hearing in the same matter took place today.

A Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday demanding a probe into the letters Kejriwal sent to his ministers. Last week, Water Minister Atishi, showing a note from Kejriwal, claimed that the chief minister has directed her to address issues related to water supply and sewer in the city. On Tuesday, Health Minister Bharadwaj claimed that Kejriwal issued him directions from ED custody to ensure availability of free medicines and lab tests at government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, said that they want a probe to ascertain whether the "letters" being written by Kejriwal were genuine and also into the role of his ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj who have claimed to have received them.

"There is a procedure by which such letters after proper attestation can come from a person who is in ED custody. As far as my information is concerned, these letters are fake," Sachdeva claimed.

Kejriwal, who has been remanded to ED, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.

AAP leaders as well as Kejriwal have claimed that this is BJP’s tactic to create obstacles for them ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.