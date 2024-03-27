Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ED asks for more time to file reply to Delhi CM’s plea challenging arrest

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked for more time from the Delhi High Court to file its reply to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, who appeared for Kejriwal, told the court that ED’s request seeking extra time to file reply is merely a delay tactic. He also argued that there were ‘glaring issues’ in Kejriwal’s arrest in the excise policy-linked case which requires immediate decision. Singhvi underscored that the challenge is to the foundation of the arrest.

Related Articles

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED, said that the “bulky” petition was served only on Tuesday, and that they should be allowed three weeks’ time to bring their stand on record. He argued that appropriate time should be given for the interim relief too.

The Delhi CM and AAP national convenor’s case was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who said that she would take the matter again after some time.

Kejriwal, though his petition, has sought his immediate release from the arrest as well as remand to the ED. He was arrested by the agency on March 21 and subsequently remanded till March 28.

The Delhi CM was arrested hours after the court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the agency.