'Encourage fair, transparent legal process': US on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The US government stated on Tuesday that they are closely watching the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and support a fair, transparent, and prompt legal process.

"We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," news agency Reuters quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying.

The US government's response follows India's summoning of a senior diplomat from the German Embassy to express its objection to the country's remarks regarding Kejriwal's arrest.

In a statement, Germany's foreign affairs spokesperson expressed hope that the "standards regarding the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles" would be upheld in Kejriwal's case.

"...Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him [sic]," the spokesperson said.

When questioned about India's protest to Germany, the US State Department spokesperson directed inquiries to the German Foreign Ministry for comments on their discussions with the Indian government.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The case involves allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

Kejriwal has denied any wrongdoing, and his party has labeled his arrest as a "political vendetta" by the ruling BJP ahead of the general elections.