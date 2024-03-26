Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Police increases security at PM Modi’s residence over AAP’s call for gherao protest

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Over the Aam Aadmi Party’s call for a “gherao” protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case, the Delhi Police has strengthened the security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The Delhi Police has also increased the security at several other parts of the national capital.

Traffic is expected to be impacted in the central parts of the national capital due to the protest. A Delhi Traffic Police officer told news agency PTI that robust security arrangements have been made and layers of security installed to maintain law and order in the area.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also arranged for diversion points for the smooth movement of traffic considering the protest. They have advised commuters to avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed around the prime minister’s residence and no one is allowed to protest in the area.

The AAP is planning “mega protests” nationwide to demonstrate against Kejriwal’s arrest. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had earlier announced that the party members would gherao the prime minister’s residence on Tuesday as part of its protests.

AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by ED on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy. The central agency retained Kejriwal in custody till Thursday. The ED alleges that Kejriwal solicited kickbacks from liquor traders in return for favours. Furthermore, Kejriwal is accused of being the key conspirator and kingpin in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and others. Kejriwal has denied these allegations and has accused the BJP-led Centre of using investigative agencies for political gain.