Arvind Kejriwal issues his first order From ED lock-up, directive sent via note

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently arrested in the liquor policy case, issued his first order to the government while being in Enforcement Directorate custody.

The order is related to the Water Ministry and the directive was sent via note.

"The directions were issued to me, the Water Minister. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person - who has been arrested - think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period?" Atishi said at a presser.

AAP has said Kejriwal will continue to function as Delhi Chief Minister despite his arrest. A former law officer, in an interview to NDTV, said inmates are allwed two meetings in a week, which could make it difficult for Kejriwal to run a government. He, however, said it can be possible if he is placed under house arrest, which would require an approval from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

AAP on Saturday claimed their offices have been "sealed" from all sides. A Delhi Police officer, however, refuted the allegation that the AAP office has been sealed. Police personnel were deployed at DDU Marg to stop the gathering of people since CrPC section 144 is imposed there, the officer said.

According to the police, around 500 AAP workers as well as leaders from Delhi and Punjab gathered at Shaheedi Park located at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg on Saturday. "These people, who never took any permission for the gathering, suddenly started marching towards DDU Marg. Since section 144 was imposed at DDU Marg, which has the Rouse Avenue Court and offices of many political parties, we stopped them. We detained 25 of them briefly and they were later released," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vadhan said.

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it goes against the concept of having a "level playing field" in elections as promised by the Constitution.