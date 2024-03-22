Arvind Kejriwal arrested: ‘Undeclared Emergency,’ say Opposition leaders as they condemn Delhi CM’s arrest by ED

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: The Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has been condemned by all opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP wants to create a “dead democracy”, while some have said that central agencies such as the ED have become “chief instruments of repression”.

The Delhi CM was arrested on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Delhi excise policy case probe. He was taken to the agency’s headquarters, where he will be questioned on Friday after a medical check-up.

The opposition leaders have accused PM Modi and BJP of stifling democracy and using unfair means to put up obstacles in front of opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

डरा हुआ तानाशाह, एक मरा हुआ लोकतंत्र बनाना चाहता है।



मीडिया समेत सभी संस्थाओं पर कब्ज़ा, पार्टियों को तोड़ना, कंपनियों से हफ्ता वसूली, मुख्य विपक्षी दल का अकाउंट फ्रीज़ करना भी ‘असुरी शक्ति’ के लिए कम था, तो अब चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्रियों की गिरफ्तारी भी आम बात हो गई है।



INDIA इसका… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2024

रोज़ जीत का झूठा दंभ भरने वाली अहंकारी भाजपा, विपक्ष को हर तरह से चुनाव के पहले ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से कमज़ोर करने की कोशिश कर रही है।



अगर सच में जीत का भरोसा होता तो संवैधानिक संस्थाओं का दुरुपयोग करके मुख्य विपक्षी दल - कांग्रेस पार्टी का Accounts Freeze नहीं किया जाता ।… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 21, 2024

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal की गिरफ्तारी की खबर पर स्तब्ध हूँ, @INCIndia के बैंक खातों पर, उसको आर्थिक अपंग बनाती रोक के फौरन बाद ऐसा होना यह साफ दर्शाता है कि भारतीय लोकतंत्र को नष्ट किए जाने का एक सुनियोजित प्रयास चल रहा है।



यदि सरकार को ऐसे निर्णय जो सत्ताधारी दल के… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 21, 2024

हार के डर में गिरफ्तार ये लाचार मोदी सरकार लोकतंत्र को तार तार करती आई है और करती रहेगी।



इनका जाना एकदम तय है

इसलिए इनमें इतना भय है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 21, 2024

India is under an undeclared Emergency. Our democracy stands critically endangered today.



Arvind Kejriwal is the second democratically elected opposition CM to be arrested ahead of the upcoming elections. What are we heading towards?



India has never seen such blatant misuse… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 21, 2024

Strongly condemn the vindictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. ‘INDIA’ stands united against this unconstitutional action against #ArvindKejriwal — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 21, 2024

जो ख़ुद हैं शिकस्त के ख़ौफ़ में क़ैद

‘वो’ क्या करेंगे किसी और को क़ैद



भाजपा जानती है कि वो फिर दुबारा सत्ता में नहीं आनेवाली, इसी डर से वो चुनाव के समय, विपक्ष के नेताओं को किसी भी तरह से जनता से दूर करना चाहती है, गिरफ़्तारी तो बस बहाना है।



ये गिरफ़्तारी एक नयी जन-क्रांति को… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 21, 2024

Strongly condemn the arrest of Delhi CM, Shri Arvind Kejriwal by the ED.

It’s the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested.

Clearly, Modi and the BJP are in panic over people’s rejection in the ongoing elections.

All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP… — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 21, 2024

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल जी की गिरफ़्तारी से साफ ज़ाहिर है कि विपक्ष से लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से लड़ने की बजाय बीजेपी जाँच एजेंसियों एवं अन्य संवैधानिक संस्थानों की आड़ और पुरजोर मदद से चुनाव लड़ना चाहती है। राजनैतिक, लोकतांत्रिक व संवैधानिक नैतिकता एवं मर्यादाओं को NDA… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 21, 2024

Strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Ji



The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 21, 2024

यह भारत का नया "लोकतंत्र" है।



जनता द्वारा चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को ED के दम पर ठीक चुनावों से पहले गिरफ्तार किया जाता है।



विपक्षी आवाज़ों को कुचलने के लिए ED और CBI का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है या फिर उन्हें दबाव से नीतीश कुमार, शिंदे, अजीत पवार और जयंत की तरह अपने… pic.twitter.com/ATx9p4wuMp — Abhay Singh Chautala (@AbhaySChautala) March 21, 2024

We second Mr. Arvind Kejriwal's statement.



Modi is indeed a coward who fears strong political parties and resorts to political vendetta.



BRS Party strongly condemns the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal in a fabricated case.



Dictator Modi can't silence the voice of… pic.twitter.com/Q01Wwltp88 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) March 21, 2024

The IT/ED raids and arrests of opposition leaders are nothing but BJP’s standard operating procedures to distract the public from real issues.



What were the enforcement agencies doing so long, awaiting orders from Chor Guru and Chandal Shishya?



Chronology samajhiye!… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) March 21, 2024

Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy. @JKNC_… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 22, 2024

Kejriwal had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, challenging the ED summonses. He was issued nine summonses, all of which he skipped. He had approached the court and asked it to direct the ED against taking any coercive action. Kejriwal said that he is willing to appear before the ED but must be ensured of protection, a plea the court turned down.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has increased security measures on Friday morning in anticipation of a protest by AAP leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters. Paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears have been deployed and traffic advisories have been issued to avoid central Delhi. Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office were closed.

AAP leaders instructed party workers to begin the protest at 10 am on Friday. Border checks in Delhi were intensified to prevent AAP workers from neighbouring states from entering. Section 144 has been imposed outside the BJP headquarters and ED office, and arrangements were made to detain protestors and transport them away from central Delhi. Senior Delhi Police officers were directed to maintain strict vigilance in their areas, with warnings of strict action against lawbreakers.