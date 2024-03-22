Arvind Kejriwal arrested: ‘Undeclared Emergency,’ say Opposition leaders as they condemn Delhi CM’s arrest by ED

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: The Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has been condemned by all opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP wants to create a “dead democracy”, while some have said that central agencies such as the ED have become “chief instruments of repression”.
The Delhi CM was arrested on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Delhi excise policy case probe. He was taken to the agency’s headquarters, where he will be questioned on Friday after a medical check-up.
The opposition leaders have accused PM Modi and BJP of stifling democracy and using unfair means to put up obstacles in front of opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, challenging the ED summonses. He was issued nine summonses, all of which he skipped. He had approached the court and asked it to direct the ED against taking any coercive action. Kejriwal said that he is willing to appear before the ED but must be ensured of protection, a plea the court turned down.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has increased security measures on Friday morning in anticipation of a protest by AAP leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters. Paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears have been deployed and traffic advisories have been issued to avoid central Delhi. Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office were closed.
AAP leaders instructed party workers to begin the protest at 10 am on Friday. Border checks in Delhi were intensified to prevent AAP workers from neighbouring states from entering. Section 144 has been imposed outside the BJP headquarters and ED office, and arrangements were made to detain protestors and transport them away from central Delhi. Senior Delhi Police officers were directed to maintain strict vigilance in their areas, with warnings of strict action against lawbreakers.
