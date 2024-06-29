Arvind Kejriwal: Court sends Delhi CM to judicial custody of CBI for 14 days in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal-CBI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday remanded Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation. His previous 3-day CBI custody ended on June 29, 2024.

On Wednesday, the Delhi court had sent Kejriwal to CBI custody after the probe agency questioned him in Tihar Jail over the irregularities in the alleged corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy. The CM has been produced before Special Judge Sunena Sharma's Court.

On June 25, 2024, the CBI formally arrested Kejriwal and sought a five-day custody in the infamous corruption case. Special Judge Amitabh Rawat in the Rouse Avenue Court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal that day.

Earlier today, the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against the arrest of Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. Alleging that the central government is misusing the probe agencies, all MPs, MLAs, councillors, and workers from the party tried to march toward the headquarters of the BJP. However, they were stopped by the Delhi Police.