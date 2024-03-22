ED gets Arvind Kejriwal’s custody till March 28 in liquor policy scam

The Enforcement Directorate has got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s custody for six days till March 28 in the liquor policy scam case. The Delhi CM and AAP top leader will be produced before the court at 2 pm on March 28.

The ED told the court that Delhi CM Kejriwal was directly involved in the use of proceeds of crime generated in AAP's Goa election campaign in 2022 and that he was the main kingpin in the case.

The ED said he sought hefty bribes from the stakeholders of the liquor policy promising them undue favours and that money was used in the Punjab and Goa elections.

It added the south cartel, led by BRS leader K Kavitha, paid Rs 100 crore kickback to Kejriwal, which the party used in the Goa elections.

The probe agency also told the court that Kejriwal wilfully disobeyed 9 summonses; didn't reveal truth or gave correct facts when his statement was recorded under PMLA.

Arvind Kejriwal's counsel and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that remand should not be the norm and it should be looked into whether Kejriwal's custody is needed.

Singhvi said ED built its ground of arrest based on people who have turned approver. "All those who turn approver develop back pain and on back pain, the court does not oppose bail. This is the new formula I am seeing," Singhvi said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal withdrew his Supreme Court petition against his arrest. A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi was about to hear the plea during the day. But Kejriwal's advocate Singhvi mentioned the matter before Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Singhvi told the apex court: "We are withdrawing the petition here (from the Supreme Court) as it is clashing with the remand. We will argue the remand and come back here . I will give a letter to regarding withdrawal."