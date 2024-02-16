Arvind Kejriwal seeks confidence vote despite getting majority. Know the reason here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tabled a motion of confidence in the Delhi Assembly, despite his Aam Aadmi Party holding the absolute majority. "I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Delhi Assembly will hold a discussion on the confidence motion on Saturday.

This move follows his earlier allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to lure seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs with a bribe of Rs 25 crore each to destabilize his government. The BJP, in response, challenged Kejriwal to provide evidence for these claims.

Kejriwal's decision to take this step comes amidst heightened tensions between the AAP and the BJP. The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier been served a notice by the Delhi Police to join the probe into the alleged poaching, and he is set to appear in court on the following day in connection with the liquor policy case.

This also comes just a day ahead of his scheduled court appearance at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The court appearance is related to the ongoing liquor policy case, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape in the national capital.

In addition to the court proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kejriwal to appear before them on Monday for further questioning in connection with the case. This marks the sixth summons issued by the probe agency, with Kejriwal having previously contested the legitimacy of these summonses, labeling them as "illegal attempts" to secure his arrest.

Kejriwal's court appearance on Saturday was prompted by a complaint filed by the ED, asserting that the Delhi Chief Minister deliberately flouted each summons issued to him, constituting separate offences for each instance of disobedience.

In response to the ED's complaint, the court emphasized that Kejriwal is "legally bound" to comply with its orders.

Also Read: Paytm crisis: Can Paytm FASTag users port their accounts to other banks? Here are the details