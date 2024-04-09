Arvind Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds: BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former union minister Sushma Swaraj, who is set to contest from the New Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, on Tuesday said that Arvind Kejriwal played a crucial role in the scam and emphasized the court's validation of his arrest.

"With today's judgment, Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal had a very important role in the liquor scam," Swaraj stated, highlighting the court's thorough examination of the facts surrounding the case. "The High Court has also made it clear that his arrest is not illegal at all," she added.

Swaraj further asked Kejriwal to step down from his position on moral grounds in light of the court's decision.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, will contest the Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the New Delhi seat. She replaces Meenakshi Lekhi, the current Parliamentarian and Union Minister, in the BJP's candidate list for the upcoming elections.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and party workers, Bansuri Swaraj reaffirmed her commitment to re-electing Modi as Prime Minister. She emphasized the BJP's slogan 'ab ki baar 400 paar' (this time, over 400 seats) as the party's goal for the upcoming elections.

Today, the Delhi High Court made strong remarks while rejecting Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court stated that the evidence gathered by the ED showed that Kejriwal was part of a conspiracy and was directly involved in using and hiding illegal money.

Delivering the order, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the ED case also revealed that the chief minister was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP. "The files and material placed before us reveal that the mandate of law was followed by the ED. The trial court order is not a two-line order. The statements with ED are of hawala dealers as well as an AAP candidate in Goa elections," the judge was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.