'Arvind Kejriwal's PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal, CM will take action,' confirms AAP

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday admitted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Vibhav Kumar indeed misbehaved with party MP Swati Maliwal yesterday (May 13). "Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Vibhav Kumar misbehaved with her," he said in a press conference.

Sanjay Singh said Swati Maliwal had informed about this incident to the Delhi Police. "This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials told the news agency PTI.

Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said. The two calls were made in the morning. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence but Maliwal was not there.

DCP (North) Manoj Meena said the Delhi Police received a PCR call at 9:34 AM where the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the chief minister's residence. "Accordingly, local police responded to the call, and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station civil lines. She left the police station without giving any complaint. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now."