Ashneer Grover’s brother-in-law arrested by Economic Offences Wing in BharatPe fraud case 

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a family member of former BharatPe MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover in the alleged misappropriation of funds case filed by the fintech.

Deepak Gupta, brother-in-law of Ashneer Grover, is accused of instructing vendor Amit Kumar Bansal, who was arrested this year for alleged association with a number of vendors for the alleged embezzlement of funds from BharatPe.

Gupta is currently being held at the Mandir Marg Police Station and will be presented before the Saket Court, where police will seek his remand.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by Delhi Police EOW against former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover and his wife in May 2023. They were booked under Sections 406, 408, 409, 420, 467, 120B and 201 of IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

BharatPe had filed a criminal complaint in December 2022 against 5 accused -- Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Grover, Shwetank Jain (brother of Madhuri), Suresh Jain (father-in-law of Ashneer) and Deepak Gupta (brother-in-law of Ashneer and Madhuri).

The EOW filed an FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and their family members Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain in May 2023 in the fraud case.

BharatPe has accused Grover and his family of causing losses to the firm to the tune of about Rs 81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human-resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through pass-through vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input-tax credit and payment of penalty to Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, illegal payments to travel agencies, invoices forged by Jain and destruction of evidence.

The Delhi High Court on September 17 allowed Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to the UK and Doha in Qatar from September 28 to October 7. The two have lookout circulars issued against them.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had opposed the couple's travel petition, citing reasons that they may not return to India if allowed to leave the country.