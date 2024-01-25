ASI report says 'large Hindu temple existed before' Gyanvapi mosque

The Archaeological Survey (ASI) has in its report suggested that Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is built on a Hindu temple, India Today reported on Thursday. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the case, claimed that the report strongly suggests the existence of a substantial Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which is located next to the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"The ASI has said that Sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil," said Jai who got the survey report earlier this evening. "Existing architectural remains, decorated mouldings on the walls, a large decorated entrance gate, a small entrance with a mutilated image, and birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple."

Jain said the Arabic Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb. Hence, he said, the preexisting structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century. "Based on the scientific studies survey carried outstudy of architectural remains, exposed features, and artefacts inscriptions, art, and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. A report of a total of 839 pages has been filed by ASI."

"The ASI has said that the pillars and plasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically for the enlargement of the mosque. Parts of preexisting temples, including pillars and plasters, were reused with little modifications," Jain said while sharing the findings of the ASI.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, gives details on the Gyanvapi case.



— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

The advocate said that a minute study of pillars and plasters in corridors suggests that they were originally part of a preexisting Hindu temple. "For their reuse in the existing structure, figures carved on either side of the lotus medallion were mutilated and after removing the stone mass from the corners, that space was decorated with floral design. This observed patient is supported by two similar plasters still existing on the north and southern walls of the western chamber in their original place."

The ASI report, Jain claimed, also revealed that inscriptions were discovered that belong to the ancient Hindu temple, written in Devanagari, Telugu, Kannada, and other scripts. "The ASI has said that during the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and preexisting structure. A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 stamped pages were taken," Jain said while reading out the report.

"These are inscriptions on the stone of a pre-existing Hindu temple which have been reused during the construction and repair of the existing structure," he added.

"The reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure suggests that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in the construction repair of the existing structure. Three names of deities such as Janardana, Rudra, and Umeshwara are found in these inscriptions," the senior advocate added.

The survey was conducted to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The survey was ordered by the court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple. The ASI had submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

(With inputs from agencies)