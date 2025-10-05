ASML executive praises PM Modi: 'He listened for 90 minutes, didn't speak'

Frank Heemskerk, executive vice-president of public affairs at Dutch chipmaking equipment giant ASML, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's business-friendly approach, recounting a two-hour meeting in which Modi spent most of the time listening to ASML's concerns.

"Our CEO Christophe Fouquet had a two-hour meeting with Prime Minister Modi. And after an hour and a half of listening-he didn't speak, he listened-he said, 'You're too friendly, tell me what we can do better,'" Heemskerk said at the ‘Competitive Europe’ summit in Brussels hosted by Politico.

Advertisement

India has intensified efforts to become a global semiconductor hub. In 2021, the government launched the India Semiconductor Mission with a Rs 76,000 crore budget to support chip design, fabrication, and display manufacturing. In August this year, Modi unveiled India's first domestically produced semiconductor chip, 'Vikram', developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory. The Prime Minister later announced that 'Made in India' chips would reach the market by year-end.

Heemskerk's comments came during a discussion on Europe's competitiveness in the semiconductor industry. He contrasted Modi's accessibility with the European Union's leadership. "It's not always easy. Let me quote another CEO from our previous position as secretary general of the European Round Table. He said it was easier to get a meeting in the White House with a senior official than to get a meeting with the [EU] commissioner," Heemskerk said.

Advertisement

He emphasised the need for both global engagement and a strong domestic base in Europe. "If you look at our most recent numbers, less than 2% of our global sales were in Europe. And we're at the beginning of the pipeline," he said. "We'd love to have more customers in Europe."

He also welcomed the European Council's recent endorsement of a semiconductor declaration but urged more action: "Work on the enabling factors and sit down with the companies to develop the business case."

