Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for 'provoking crowd'

Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the state police to file a criminal case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The directive came in response to an incident where clashes erupted between Congress workers and Assam police. The confrontation occurred after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, was halted from entering Guwahati.

During the event, nearly 5,000 Congress workers, including Gandhi, were stopped, leading to a clash where police barriers were broken and law enforcement resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Addressing his supporters near the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi asserted that while his party would never break rules or disrupt law and order, it should not be perceived as a sign of weakness. He accused the Union Home Minister and the Assam CM of instructing the police to prevent him from attending a scheduled meeting with students.

Gandhi said, "This is the same route Bajrang Dal walked, (BJP chief JP) Nadda ji's rally was also taken at the same place. There was a barricade, we threw the barricade, but we will not break the law. Don't think we are weak, it's the power of congress workers."

"My student interaction (in Meghalaya) was cancelled, the authorities were told not to allow students to meet me. Despite that, they came to meet me outside," he added.

"My message is Congress workers aren't afraid of BJP- RSS, we'll defeat them in Assam. I know the officers are being told to do their duty, but there should be justice. We are not here to fight you, we love you. We are here to fight the most corrupt CM Himanta (Biswa Sarma) of Assam," he further said.

After the incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, alleging unruly behavior by Rahul Gandhi and his party cadres, accusing them of employing naxalite tactics.

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.

I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your… https://t.co/G84Qhjpd8h — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence," the Assam Chief Minister wrote.

"Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," he added.

The confrontation near the city limits of Guwahati unfolded after Rahul Gandhi was prevented from visiting the shrine of 15th-century social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva on Monday. Gandhi had planned to visit the birthplace of the Vaishnav saint, and Chief Minister Sarma urged him not to do so until the conclusion of the Ram Mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Sarma stated, "I urge Rahul Gandhi not to create a notion that there is a competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava.”

