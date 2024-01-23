YouTuber reveals he earned Rs 2.20 crore on X after uploading a single video

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, recently made a big reveal on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He earned a whopping $263,000 (approximately Rs 2.20 crore) from a single video titled “$1 vs $100,000,000 Car!” which garnered over 150 million views in just one week.

In the video, MrBeast and his team explored a range of unique automobiles, including flying and amphibian cars, and even shared a ride with celebrity Jay Leno. The video was initially posted on YouTube in September and was later reuploaded on X to test its ad revenue potential.

MrBeast revealed his earnings on X, stating, “MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000!” However, he also admitted that the high revenue might be due to advertisers noticing the video’s popularity and buying ads on it.

X, which launched its creator revenue share program last year, offers creators a share of the ad revenue generated from their posts. Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, the platform has been aiming to become an all-purpose app with a focus on video content.

MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000! 😲



But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience pic.twitter.com/nViVpZbWBb — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 22, 2024

Despite the impressive earnings from his debut X video, MrBeast, who has over 370 million subscribers across all his YouTube channels, stated that the revenue wouldn’t cover a fraction of his video production costs, which run into millions. Nonetheless, he expressed willingness to explore possibilities on X once monetization picks up.

While MrBeast’s earnings from X seem substantial, they are relatively small compared to his overall income. According to Forbes, he earned $54 million in 2023, making him the highest-earning creator of the year. He is also reportedly close to signing a $100 million deal with Amazon for a show.

The success of MrBeast’s video on X indicates the platform’s potential for the creator economy, as it competes with giants like YouTube and TikTok in the online influencer market.

