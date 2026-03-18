Assam Election 2026: In a massive shocker for Congress, Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP ahead of polls

The Congress party faces a major crisis in Assam as sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, just 24 hours after resigning from Congress.

This move is a massive setback for the party, following closely after former state president Bhupen Kumar Borah also crossed over to the BJP less than a month ago.

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In his one-line resignation letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote, “With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

With Bordoloi’s departure, Congress has lost one of its only three Members of Parliament in the state. Bordoloi, who represented the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, sent his resignation directly to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge before making the switch.

This high-profile defection comes at a critical time as political parties ramp up their campaigns for the upcoming Assam elections.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the situation, noting that Bordoloi’s decision was linked to internal disagreements.

“He was unhappy over ticket distribution. This was unfortunate,” she stated, suggesting the party was surprised by the move.

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Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam Pradesh BJP would recommend to the central leadership that Pradyut Bordoloi should fight the assembly elections.

"There is no reason for someone with self-respect to stay with the Congress party... We aim to bring more Congress leaders into the party," Sarma said.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan wrote that Bordoloi's move to the BJP "reflects the deep resentment and total value of no confidence against the top Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi."

It is pertinent to point out that after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made Chairperson of Assam's Congress screening committee, there seems to be a mass exodus from Assam Congress. Following Shri. Bhupen Bhora, now MP Shri. Pradyut Bordoloi has dumped the Congress to join the BJP.… pic.twitter.com/m4OkYypS9c — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) March 18, 2026

The back-to-back exits of top leaders have left Congress struggling with organisational stability against a strong BJP. Bordoloi’s move does more than just weaken the party’s numbers in Parliament; it highlights growing unrest over candidate selection that could impact the party's performance at the polls.

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The Assam election for 126 Assembly seats will take place in a single phase on April 9, and counting of votes is scheduled on May 4. Around 2.50 crore voters are set to cast their franchise in the polls, of whom 5.75 lakh are above 18 years of age.