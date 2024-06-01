Assam Exit Polls 2024: Clear win for BJP over Congress, predicts Axis My India exit poll

The India Today Axis Lok Sabha exit polls, which were issued on Saturday, predict that the BJP-led NDA will win 9-11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

It will be followed by the Congress which is expected to win 2-4 seats, and other parties are expected to win 0-2 seats in Assam.

Here are the numbers according to India Today Axis exit poll:

Agencies NDA INDIA OTHERS India Today-Axis My India 9-11 2-4 0-2 Today's Chanakya 12 1 1 C Voter 10-12 2-4 0 Times Now 12 1 0-1 Jan Ki Baat 11 2 1 Polstrat 11-12 0-1 0-1 Matrize 10-12 0-2 0-2 PMARQ 11 2 0-1

With a voting participation of 81.56%, the 14 Assamese seats that participated in the first three rounds of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 set a new record, narrowly surpassing the previous high voter turnout recorded five years prior (0.01%).

The following constituencies—Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati—are waiting to hear their final results on June 4.

