scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Assam Exit Polls 2024: Clear win for BJP over Congress, predicts Axis My India exit poll

Feedback

Assam Exit Polls 2024: Clear win for BJP over Congress, predicts Axis My India exit poll

Assam Exit Poll Results 2024: Assam sends 14 members to Lok Sabha. Voting for 14 ten seats was held in first, second and third phase of the elections on from April 20 to May 7.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Assam Lok Sabha exit poll. Assam Lok Sabha exit poll.

The India Today Axis Lok Sabha exit polls, which were issued on Saturday, predict that the BJP-led NDA will win 9-11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

It will be followed by the Congress which is expected to win 2-4 seats, and other parties are expected to win 0-2 seats in Assam.

Here are the numbers according to India Today Axis exit poll:

 Agencies   NDA    INDIA OTHERS 
India Today-Axis My India 9-11 2-4 0-2
Today's Chanakya 12 1 1
C Voter  10-12 2-4 0
Times Now 12 1 0-1
Jan Ki Baat  11 2 1
Polstrat 11-12 0-1 0-1
Matrize 10-12 0-2 0-2
PMARQ 11 2 0-1

With a voting participation of 81.56%, the 14 Assamese seats that participated in the first three rounds of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 set a new record, narrowly surpassing the previous high voter turnout recorded five years prior (0.01%).

The following constituencies—Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati—are waiting to hear their final results on June 4.
 

Published on: Jun 01, 2024, 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement