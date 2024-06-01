Assam Exit Polls 2024: Clear win for BJP over Congress, predicts Axis My India exit poll

The India Today Axis Lok Sabha exit polls, which were issued on Saturday, predict that the BJP-led NDA will win 9-11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
It will be followed by the Congress which is expected to win 2-4 seats, and other parties are expected to win 0-2 seats in Assam.
Here are the numbers according to India Today Axis exit poll:
|Agencies
|NDA
|INDIA
|OTHERS
|India Today-Axis My India
|9-11
|2-4
|0-2
|Today's Chanakya
|12
|1
|1
|C Voter
|10-12
|2-4
|0
|Times Now
|12
|1
|0-1
|Jan Ki Baat
|11
|2
|1
|Polstrat
|11-12
|0-1
|0-1
|Matrize
|10-12
|0-2
|0-2
|PMARQ
|11
|2
|0-1
With a voting participation of 81.56%, the 14 Assamese seats that participated in the first three rounds of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 set a new record, narrowly surpassing the previous high voter turnout recorded five years prior (0.01%).
The following constituencies—Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati—are waiting to hear their final results on June 4.
