Assam govt officer arrested with ₹92 lakh cash, jewellery worth ₹2 crore. CM Himanta makes big claim

An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, Nupur Bora, was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income.

A team from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell raided her Guwahati residence and recovered ₹92 lakh in cash along with jewellery valued at nearly ₹2 crore, as reported by PTI.

Another search operation was carried out at her rented accommodation in Barpeta, which was still underway till late in the evening.

Bora, who was serving as a circle officer in Kamrup district’s Goroimari, had been under the scanner for the past six months after multiple complaints were filed against her.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she was previously posted as a Revenue Circle Officer in Barpeta, where she allegedly transferred land belonging to a Satra through illegal means.

“While she was posted as a Revenue Circle officer in Barpeta, she illegally transferred the land of a Satra, and we transferred her. I also directed an inquiry to CM Vigilance. In the last few days, we tracked her. On Sunday, she stayed in the Namsai Resort hotel, and when she reached her home, we arrested her,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the raid led to a major seizure of cash and valuables. “During the search, the CM Vigilance team recovered ₹92 lakh cash, gold ornaments and also found two lockers. We have found 400 times more assets against her total income,” he added.

According to reports, Bora has also been accused of illegally transferring lands belonging to members of the Hindu community to other suspected people.

The Vigilance department stated that further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of her assets, her role in alleged land transfer irregularities, and potential involvement of other individuals.

A senior officer from CM Vigilance told ANI that searches were conducted on September 15 across four different locations linked to the accused officer. Following the operation, a case has been registered against her.

(With agency inputs)