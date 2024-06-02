Assam to get new IIM soon, CM Himanta Biswa calls it 'special gift' by PM Modi

The Union government has approved the creation of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati. This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Describing it as a special gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister revealed that the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the new IIM, which will be established in Marabhita, Kamrup district.

“Following our request in 2023, PM Modi has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM." The post further reads, "Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Education Ministry. Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

A letter from the Ministry of Education states that IIM Ahmedabad will lead the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new institute, working closely with the Assam government.

