Assembly Elections 2024: Haryana's voting day rescheduled to Oct 5, results of J&K and Haryana to be declared on Oct 8

The Election Commission of India has changed the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, 2024. As a result, the vote counting for both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections will now be on October 8, 2024, instead of October 4, 2024.

The schedule change was made by the EC to respect the centuries-old tradition of the Bishnoi community. The Bishnoi, a significant group in the area, celebrates the Asoj Amavasya festival, honoring their Guru Jambheshwar. The commission wanted to ensure the community could participate in this important religious event without affecting their right to vote.

"The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar," the poll body said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first assembly elections in a decade, starting on September 18, following the removal of Article 370. These polls, which will be conducted in three phases, mark the first elections since the constitutional change. The Election Commission of India's announcement precedes the September 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Haryana will now hold its assembly elections on October 5, instead of the previously scheduled October 1. The model code of conduct is in effect, as the current assembly's term ends on November 3.