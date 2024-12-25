Atishi accuses BJP's Parvesh Verma of buying votes with cash envelopes, Verma hits back with NGO defence

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused BJP leader Parvesh Verma of distributing cash to women in AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency. She alleged that Verma was orchestrating the distribution of ₹1,100 to women from slum clusters at his official residence at Windsor Place while noting their voter ID details.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi claimed, “The BJP is blatantly distributing money in the New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Today, Parvesh Verma was caught red-handed handing out cash envelopes to women at his official residence, allocated to him as an MP. This is nothing short of vote-buying.”

The chief minister further alleged that this activity targeted vulnerable voters in slum clusters, accusing Verma of exploiting his position to undermine democratic processes.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal himself weighed in, alleging rampant vote-buying in his constituency. “I have just returned from several areas in my New Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. People everywhere are telling me that votes are being openly purchased for ₹1,100 each. But people say they will take the money and still vote for us,” the Delhi Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking aim at the BJP’s reported plans, Kejriwal said, “According to sources, the BJP is considering declaring Parvesh Verma as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Is this the kind of leadership Delhi wants?”

Responding to the allegations, Verma dismissed the charges, stating that the money was distributed as part of an initiative by 'Rashtriya Swabhiman,' an NGO founded by his late father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. He defended his actions, saying, “I decided to provide ₹1,100 per month to women facing hardships, a need that Arvind Kejriwal has ignored for 11 years. At least I’m not distributing liquor like him. I am proud to be helping people.”

The controversy has sparked a heated political debate, with both sides trading barbs over voter outreach methods and ethics ahead of a crucial election.



