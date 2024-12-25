Arvind Kejriwal's BIG claim: 'False case against Atishi, ED will raid AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, myself'

In a recent press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister and senior party leaders, made strong allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed that the BJP is orchestrating false cases against AAP leaders to undermine the party's governance and its popular welfare schemes.

"Justice Always Prevails," Says Kejriwal

Addressing the media, Kejriwal emphasized, “Koi bhi farzi case ho jaye, aakhir mein jeet nyaay ki hoti hai” (No matter how many false cases are made, justice ultimately prevails). He accused the BJP of resorting to underhanded tactics out of fear of AAP's growing popularity among the people.

ED Raids on AAP Leaders

The AAP leader further claimed that key party figures, including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Satyendar Jain, and Manish Sisodia, are likely to face raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He alleged that these raids are part of a larger plan to intimidate and silence AAP leaders who have been vocal against the BJP.

Allegations of Targeting Free Bus Travel for Women

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP is planning to halt the free bus travel scheme for women in Delhi, a flagship initiative of the AAP government. “They are trying to disrupt this scheme by framing false cases against the Transport Department,” he said. He warned that this could lead to the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi Marlena, under these fabricated charges.

AAP’s Response

Kejriwal urged party workers and supporters to remain steadfast, asserting that the truth would ultimately prevail. “These tactics will not deter us from serving the people of Delhi,” he said. Other AAP leaders present at the press conference echoed his sentiments, vowing to continue their fight against what they described as political vendetta.

These remarks by AAP come after the Delhi Health & Family Welfare Department issued a notice in newspapers dismissing the legitimacy of the Sanjeevani Yojana that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to provide free medical treatment to all senior citizens aged 60 in the national capital.

The department said that there is no such scheme and has called it fraudulent and without any authority. It urged the people of Delhi not to believe in the promise of free treatment and to not give away their personal details.

The department said that it has come to its notice that a registration drive for the Sanjeevani Yojana has been carried out. It said that some political functionaries and volunteers visit people door to door to collect information from elderly citizens and hand them “some sort of ‘Health/Sanjeevani Scheme Card’."