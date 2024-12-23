Punjab civic polls: AAP's mixed bag of triumphs and tumbles signals resurgent Congress in the northern state

In the aftermath of the Punjab civic polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has adopted a defiant stance despite securing victory in just one of the five municipal corporations. The party clinched Patiala with a decisive win while emerging as the single largest party in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, yet fell short of a majority in key regions, raising questions about its urban appeal.

A notable setback was AAP’s failure to secure a majority in the Sangrur municipal council, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home turf. Adding to the embarrassment, the wives of two sitting AAP MLAs lost their contests in Ludhiana, further underlining the challenges faced by the ruling party.

Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora highlighted the party's overall performance, claiming that AAP won 522 of the 961 wards across five corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats. “This means 55% of the total wards are under AAP control, compared to Congress’s 20% (191 wards) and the BJP and SAD’s 7% (69 wards) and 3% (31 wards), respectively,” Arora said, terming the Patiala victory a “landslide.”

Setbacks and Allegations

The polls in Patiala were marred by controversy after the Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimanded the state government over alleged irregularities, including a viral video of a BJP candidate’s nomination papers being snatched. As a result, elections in seven of the city’s 60 wards were deferred. AAP managed to secure 35 of the 45 contested wards, including eight unopposed victories, ensuring a clear majority.

However, in Sangrur, AAP secured only seven of the 29 wards, trailing behind the Congress with nine and Independents backed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). This result was particularly striking given Sangrur’s symbolic significance as CM Mann’s stronghold.

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, AAP emerged as the largest party with 41 of the 95 wards, while Congress followed with 30. Yet the losses of Sukhchain Kaur Gogi and Meenu Parashar, wives of prominent AAP MLAs, dealt a blow to the party’s image.

Opposition Gains and Criticism

Congress found success in Amritsar, securing 43 of the 85 seats to become the largest party, while AAP managed only 24. Jalandhar witnessed a tight contest, with AAP falling short of a majority by securing 39 of the 85 seats, while Congress trailed with 34. In Phagwara, a hung verdict emerged as Congress, in alliance with BSP, became the largest bloc but lacked a clear majority.

Congress leader Sandeep Singh Sandhu dismissed AAP’s claims of victory. “AAP won 92 of 117 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. Now, they boast about winning one municipal corporation,” Sandhu said, calling the results a significant retreat for the ruling party.

Silver Linings for AAP

Despite its struggles in the municipal corporations, AAP delivered a strong performance in municipal councils, winning 31 of the 41 that went to polls. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema’s Dirba Nagar council also delivered a decisive victory, with AAP taking 11 of 13 seats.

Arora defended AAP’s performance, describing it as a sign of the party’s growing strength in urban areas traditionally dominated by Congress and BJP. “We wrested urban strongholds. The results demonstrate our progress,” he said.

While AAP managed to maintain its footing in some areas, the results have exposed vulnerabilities, signalling that the party faces a tough road ahead as it navigates the political landscape in Punjab’s urban centres.