Atishi takes a dig at BJP on CRPF school bomb blast: 'Delhi has now become like Mumbai's underworld era'

During the ongoing investigation into the mysterious blast in Delhi's Rohini, Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP for the law and order situation in the capital. She pointed out that the Delhi Police is under the control of the Union Home Ministry, a long-standing issue of conflict between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The blast occurred at 7:47 am, damaging a wall of the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Delhi. Although no one was injured, the explosion shattered car windows and damaged nearby shop hoardings. Several security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, National Investigation Agency (NIA), CRPF, and NSG, are investigating the incident.

"The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's central government. But BJP ignores this and uses its time to disrupt the work of Delhi's elected governments. This is why Delhi's situation is now that of Mumbai during the era of the Underworld. Bullets are being fired in the open, gangsters are extorting money and criminals are upbeat. The BJP neither has the intent nor the ability (to handle this)," Atishi wrote in a post on X.

"If by mistake, Delhiites give them (BJP) charge of Delhi government, the condition of hospitals, power and water supply will become the same as the law and order situation in Delhi," the Chief Minister added.

With elections in Delhi set for February, the AAP is working hard to secure a third term in power. Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Chief Minister last month after being arrested in connection with the scrapped liquor policy case, has vowed to return to office if re-elected by the public. In his absence, senior AAP leader Atishi has taken over as the interim Chief Minister.

In response to the recent blast in Rohini, Delhi Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act and launched a thorough investigation. Forensic teams, along with sniffer dogs, have been deployed to gather evidence from the site, where a white powdery substance was discovered. Initial findings suggest that a crude bomb may have caused the explosion. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify potential suspects and are not ruling out the possibility of a larger conspiracy. The affected area remains sealed off as the probe continues.