Former Atlas Cycles President shoots self, blames 4 people in suicide note: Delhi Police

Atlas Cycles' former president Salil Kapoor allegedly died by shooting himself at his residence in Delhi's APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, officials said on Tuesday. The police have recovered a suicide note from Kapoor's home, India Today reported. Initial probe revealed that Kapoor allegedly shot himself with a revolver while sitting in the temple within his home.

"Salil Kapoor, a former President of Atlas Cycles, died allegedly by shooting himself at his residence at Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. A police team is present at the spot. A suicide note has been recovered, allegations of harassment have been made against a few people," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation is underway.



(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)