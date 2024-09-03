scorecardresearch
Former Atlas Cycles President shoots self, blames 4 people in suicide note: Delhi Police

The police have recovered a suicide note from Kapoor's home, India Today reported. Initial probe revealed that Kapoor allegedly shot himself with a revolver while sitting in the temple within his home.

Atlas Cycles' former president Salil Kapoor allegedly died by shooting himself at his residence in Delhi's APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, officials said on Tuesday. The police have recovered a suicide note from Kapoor's home, India Today reported. Initial probe revealed that Kapoor allegedly shot himself with a revolver while sitting in the temple within his home.

"Salil Kapoor, a former President of Atlas Cycles, died allegedly by shooting himself at his residence at Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. A police team is present at the spot. A suicide note has been recovered, allegations of harassment have been made against a few people," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation is underway. 
 
(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

Published on: Sep 03, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
