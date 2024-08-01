August 2024 bank holidays: Complete list of national and state-specific offs

In August 2024, banks across India will observe around 13 holidays, including Sundays, national holidays, regional holidays, and the second and fourth Sundays. These holidays will affect both public and private banks, prompting several closures throughout the month.

August sees celebrations in various states, bringing with it a bank holiday. Notable festivals and events like Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Phat, Patriots Day, Independence Day, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami will see banks closed on certain days.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a bank holiday for August 2024, with a total of 13 days of bank closure. Bank branches are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, and the remaining Saturdays are working except public holidays.

For country-specific festivals, banks will be closed only in those specific countries. However, banks nationwide will remain closed for Independence Day and other days.

Here is the August 2024 bank holiday.

- August 3 (Sunday): Agartala closed for Ker Puja

- August 4 (Sunday): Closed nationwide

- August 8 (Monday): Closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Phat

- August 10 (Sunday): Closed nationwide (2nd Sunday)

- August 11 (Sunday): Closed nationwide

- August 13 (Tuesday): Imphal closed for Patriot's Day

- August 15 (Wednesday): Closed nationwide for Independence Day

- August 18 (Sunday): Closed nationwide

- August 19 (Monday): Closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for Raksha Bandhan

- August 20 (Tuesday): Closed in Kochi for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

- August 24 (Saturday): Closed national (fourth Saturday)

- August 25 (Sunday): Closed national

- August 26 (Monday): Closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi