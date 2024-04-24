Australian journalist’s claim that she was forced to leave, not cover elections, untrue: Govt sources

Government sources said that Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) journalist Avani Dias’ claim that she was forced to leave the country and not cover the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is not correct. They said that Dias’ visa was extended till June on the same day she applied for the same.

The South Asia Bureau chief of ABC has claimed that she was denied an extension of her visa by the Indian government because her reports “crossed a line”. Dias left India on April 19. She claimed that after the intervention of the Australian government, she got a mere two-month extension, less than 24 hours before her flight back.

"We were also told my election accreditation would not come through because of an Indian Ministry directive. We left on day one of voting in the national election in what Modi calls 'the mother of democracy'," she said in a post on X.

Government sources, meanwhile, have told news agency PTI that Dias was found to have violated visa rules during her professional pursuits. Sources said that despite this, she was assured that her visa would be extended for the coverage of the elections. Her visa was previously valid till April 20.

"The contention of Avani Dias, the South Asia Correspondent of Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that she was not allowed to cover elections and was compelled to leave the country is not correct, misleading and mischievous," the source told the news agency.

Sources said that Dias paid the visa fee on April 18 and her visa was extended till the end of June the same day. The sources said that Dias, however, chose to leave the country on April 20, and stated that at the time of her departure she held a valid visa and the extension of her visa stood approved.

The sources also added that her point about denying her permission to cover elections is also factually incorrect, further adding that the coverage of election activities outside of booths is permitted to all journalist visa-holders.

"Authority letters are required only for access to polling booths and counting stations. This, however, cannot be processed while the visa extension is under process," the source said.

The sources also cited Dias’ colleagues, ABC correspondents Meghna Bali and Som Patidar, who have already received their letters.