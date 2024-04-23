scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting in 13 states on April 26; constituencies and candidates - all you need to know

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting in 13 states on April 26; constituencies and candidates - all you need to know

Lok Sabha Elections: Among the major states going to the polls in this round are Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Uttar Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (13), and West Bengal (3).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key candidates in Phase 2

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for 89 seats across 13 states will be held in the second phase on April 26 (Friday). Among the major states going to the polls in this round are Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Uttar Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (13), and West Bengal (3). After the second phase, the elections will be over in Kerala and Rajasthan. Voting for 12 seats in Rajasthan was held in the first phase on April 19. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Key constituencies and candidates

In Assam, five seats are up for grabs in the second phase - Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor. 

 Assam   BJP   Congress  AITC/AIUDF
       
Karimganj Kripanath Mallah Rashid Ahmed Choudhary Sahabul Islam Choudhary (AIUDF)
Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya Surjya Kant Sarkar Radheshyam Biswas (AITC)
Nawgong Suresh Bora  Pradyut Bordoloi Aminul Islam (AIUDF)


Bihar's Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Banka Lok Seats will go to polls on Friday. In the state, the Congress and RJD are in alliance to take on the BJP. However, in Purnia, Congress leader Pappu Yadav is contesting against RJD's Beema Bharti. 

 Bihar - Key Constituencies   NDA   INDIA 
     
Kishanganj Mujahid Alam Mohammad Javed
Purnia Santosh Kumar Kushwaha     Beema Bharti
Bhagalpur Ajay Kumar Mandal Ajeet Sharma
Katihar Dulal Chandra Goswami Tariq Anwar 

In Chhattisgarh, voting will be held for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker. All eyes will be on Rajnandgaon, where former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is up against Santosh Pandey of the BJP.  The saffron party has held this seat since 2009.  

Chattisgarh  BJP  Congress
     
Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey Bhupesh Baghel

Karnataka's 14 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs in the second phase on April 26. An intense contest is expected in Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Hassan, Mandya, and Mysore. The fate of BJP's Tejsvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, and royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar will be sealed in this phase. DK Suresh is the second richest candidate, while the Congress' Mandya candidate is the richest candidate in phase two with assets of over Rs 600 crores.  

Karnataka   NDA  Congress
     
Bangalore Rural C. N. Manjunath DK Suresh 
Bangalore North Shobha Karandlaje Rajeev Gowda 
Bangalore Central PC Mohan Mansoor Ali Khan
Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya  Soumya Reddy
Hassan Prajwal Revanna Shreyash Patel Gowda 
Mandya HD Kumaraswamy Venkataramane Gowda
Mysore Yaduveer Wadiyar  M Lakshman 

Kerala's all 20 seats will go to polls in Phase 2. Here, all eyes will be on Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi is up against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's state president K Surendran. Shashi Tharoor is squaring off with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is also in the fray from Thrissur against K Muraleedharan of Congress and VS Sunil Kumar of CPI(M). 

 Kerala Congress  Left   BJP
       
Wayanad  Rahul Gandhi  Annie Raja  K Surendran
Thrissur K Muraleedharan VS Sunil Kumar  Suresh Gopi 
Attingal  Adoor Prakash V Joy V Muraleedharan
Pathanamthitta  Anto Antony Thomas Issac Anil Antony
Thiruvananthapuram  Shashi Tharoor  Pannyan Raveendran Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In the eastern part, voting will be held in West Bengal's three seats - Darjeeling, Balurghat, and Raiganj. In Balurghat, BJP's state chief Sukanta Majumdar is taking on TMC's Biplab Mitra. Darjeeling is expected to see a bipolar contest between Raju Bista and TMC's Gopal Lama.  

 West Bengal   BJP  TMC  Congress/RSP
       
Darjeeling  Raju Bista Gopal Lama  Munish Tamang (Cong)
Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar Biplab Mitra Jaydeb Siddhanta (RSP)

In Rajasthan, voting will be held for 12 constituencies - Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran.

Here, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is in the race from Jodhpur, while Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting from Jalore. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is contesting from Kota. 

 Rajasthan - key constituencies   BJP   Congress 
     
Jodhpur  Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Karan Singh Uchiyarda
Kota Om Birla  Prahlad Gunjal
Jalore  Lumbaram Choudhary Vaibhav Gehlot 

Maharashtra is another state going to polls in the second phase. Here, voting will be held for Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani. Here, all eyes will be on Amravati and Nanded.

Navneet Rana, who had run-ins with former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, is contesting from Amravati as BJP candidate. In Nanded, once a Congress bastion, the BJP is hoping to succeed after inducting former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan.      

 Maharashtra   NDA   INDIA 
     
Amravati Navneet Rana  Balwant Basawant Wankhede
Nanded  Prataprao Chikhalikar Vasantrao Chavan

Uttar Pradesh is another key state where eight seats will go to polls in the second pahse. The seats going to polls are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr. Ramayana's Ram Arun Govil is in the race from Meerut and actor Hema Malini is contesting from Mathura.  

Uttar Pradesh   BJP  INDIA 
     
Mathura Hema Malini Mukesh Dhangar (Congress)
Meerut Arun Govil  Sunita Verma (SP)
Ghaziabad  Atul Garg Dolly Sharma 

 

 

 

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
