PM Modi reiterates ‘redistribution of wealth’ claim: ‘Congress will do X-ray of wealth, give to select people’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid an uproar by the Congress party that he is deliberately spreading false information about their manifesto, reiterated his “redistribution of wealth” claim. On Tuesday, he said what he had declared on Sunday – that the Congress party would snatch the people's wealth and distribute it among select people, who he had called “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

In a fresh attack on the Congress party, Modi, during a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk, said that it is difficult to follow one’s faith under the Congress and even listening to the Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime – these remarks were made on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

Modi said that he worships BR Ambedkar, and that he understands the Constitution very well. He once again charged the Congress with planning to snatch people’s wealth and give it to select people.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had given a speech in which he said that Muslims have the first right on the resources of the country, said Modi. "This was not a coincidence. This is not a single statement. Congress' ideology has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics. As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of the first things it did was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give it to Muslims," he said. Modi said that he guarantees that neither will reservation for Dalits and backward tribals end nor will it be divided in the name of religion.

He accused the Congress of trying to implement this “pilot project” in the entire country between 2004 and 2010. Modi said that the Congress’ plan to implement Muslim reservation in Andhra Pradesh four times could not be fulfilled due to legal hurdles and the awareness of the Supreme Court.

However, when the BJP government got the opportunity in Karnataka, it abolished Muslim quota, the PM said. The constitutional limit for reservation was ending in 2020 but the BJP government had extended it for another 10 years.

"I have put forth the truth before the country that the Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among 'select' people," he said, adding that this angered Congress and INDIA bloc so much that they have started abusing him everywhere.

"You have made the policy and taken the decision and when Modi exposed the secret and your hidden agenda came out, you are trembling," he said.

"It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done. This means that if something is kept in a box or hidden in a wall, it will be searched through X-ray. Then they will capture all your property which is more than required and then distribute it among the people," he said.

Modi said that during the Congress rule in Rajasthan, people who pelted stones on Ram Navami procession were protected, but after the formation of the BJP government in the state, no one has been able to question others’ faith.

"Now, you will recite Hanuman Chalisa peacefully and also celebrate Ram Navami, this is the guarantee of BJP," he said.