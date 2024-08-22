Auto-taxi strike on August 22, 23 in Delhi-NCR: Why are cab, auto associations protesting? Check details

Auto and taxi associations have called a strike in Delhi-NCR on August 22 and 23. This comes just a day after a Bharat Bandh was observed across the country. With the auto and taxi strike, app-based cab bookings as well as connectivity to railway stations, bus stops are expected to be impacted.

According to a report in AajTak, an estimated 4 lakh taxis would be off roads on August 22 and 23. More than 15 unions, including Taxi Chalak Sena Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union etc are participating in the two-day strike.

Why are auto-cab unions protesting?

These unions are primarily protesting the impact of app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber. The popularity of cab-hailing apps have cut into the earnings of Delhi-NCR autos and taxis, as well as imposed hefty commissions.

The protesting unions have said that both the central and state governments have failed to address the issue. The unions are demanding the government’s intervention in this matter.

News agency IANS quoted President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma, who said that the unions have been writing to governments and departments about cab services such as Ola and Uber but no one listens. “These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game,” said Verma.