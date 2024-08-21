Bharat Bandh on August 21: Dalit, Adivasi groups call for nationwide shutdown today. Find out reason, what's open and what's closed here

Dalit and Adivasi groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday in response to a Supreme Court judgement on SC/ST reservations. Opposition parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have extended their support to the Bandh.

These groups are demanding stronger representation in government bodies and protection for marginalised communities. They are opposing a recent Supreme Court judgement, claiming it threatens the constitutional rights established in the landmark Indira Sawhney case.

Related Articles

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said that there was a need to define 'creamy layer' within the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) from the benefits of the reservation policies to ensure that those who are genuinely in need can avail the benefit rather than those who have already progressed.

What are these groups demanding?

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has demanded justice and equality for SCs, STs, and OBCs. NACDAOR urges the government to reject the ruling and calls for a new law on reservations, protected by inclusion in the Ninth Schedule.

They also demand the release of caste-based data, filling backlog vacancies, and 50% SC/ST/OBC representation in the judiciary. They have called for a peaceful protest on Wednesday.

Here's what will remain open

Divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officials convened via video conference for a high-level meeting. A high alert has been issued for Western Uttar Pradesh, which has been designated as a sensitive area.

DGP UR Sahoo said that in order to foster better cooperation, officials have been requested to set up talks with market associations and groups advocating for the bandh.

The protest organizers have asked business associations to maintain closed markets; however, it is unclear if marketplaces will close across the country.

Although the bandh is predicted to cause disruptions to commercial offices and public transportation, emergency services—including ambulances—will continue to run. Despite the bandh call, banks, government buildings, schools, colleges, and gas stations will remain open. Emergency supplies like drinking water, medicines and electricity shall also remain unaffected due to the bandh.

Here's what's closed

The state of Rajasthan is likely to be most severely hit by the Bandh. Coaching institutes and schools in places like aipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, and Bharatpur are scheduled to stay closed. Some schools may temporarily move to online learning.