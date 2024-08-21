SDM lathi-charged by cop during Bharat Bandh in Bihar

In a striking incident captured on video, a police officer in Patna inadvertently struck a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) while charging at protestors with a 'lathi' (stick) during the nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh, which was organised to contest a recent Supreme Court ruling on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations.

The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the moment of impact amidst a chaotic protest where officers struggled to maintain control.

Witnesses reported that the SDM appeared visibly agitated after being struck, while fellow officers quickly intervened to clarify the identity of the SDM to the mistakenly aggressive officer. The incident unfolded at the Dak Bungalow crossing, where police were enforcing order during the widespread protests.

The Bharat Bandh, initiated by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, was a response to the Supreme Court's decision that allows state governments to sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Tribes, potentially leading to different quotas for communities deemed more disadvantaged. This ruling sparked outrage and mobilised citizens nationwide, particularly in Bihar.

In Patna, protestors blocked key roads and railway tracks, causing significant disruptions. Commuters faced challenges as demonstrations obstructed essential transport routes, including the Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express at the Darbhanga railway station. Demonstrators, including members of the Bhim Army, took to the tracks, arguing there is a systematic effort to undermine the constitutional rights of SC and ST communities.

National Highway 83 in Jehanabad was also temporarily closed due to protest activities, impacting connectivity between Patna and Gaya. Many residents were seen walking long distances as public transportation became scarce. Numerous private schools in Patna opted to close for the day, while others suspended bus services, adding to the challenges faced by families.

Support for the bandh came from various alliance partners within the INDIA bloc, notably the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party. The agitation reflects widespread concern over the Supreme Court's ruling, which has ignited intense discussions about equity among SC and ST communities.

Ahead of the protest, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh cautioned demonstrators against violent actions, emphasising that anyone engaging in unlawful activities would face legal repercussions.