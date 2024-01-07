Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7-day schedule of rituals. All the details from Jan 16-22 right here

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Preparations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram idol at Ayodhya Temple are on at full swing. The large-scale rituals and events will commence on January 16, with the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, Ram Lalla, set to be consecrated on January 22.

The Temple Trust has outlined a seven-day schedule of rituals and events. The schedule includes an atonement ceremony and Dashvidh bath on January 16, the arrival of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 17, Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Pujan on January 18.

January 19 will see Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan. On January 20, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will be cleansed with the holy water of Saryu, followed by Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

On January 21, the deity of Ram Lalla will undergo a divine bath with 125 urns and the Shayadhivas ritual.

The final day, January 22, will witness the worship and consecration of Ram Lalla. Notable attendees for the event include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baba Ramdev, Mohan Bhagwat, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, and actors Rajinikanth, Arun Govil, and Deepika Chikhalia among others.

Over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha,' which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.