Ayodhya Ram Mandir entry reopens after darshan paused due to huge rush

The doors of the newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya reopened on Tuesday hours after being shut till 02:00 pm due to huge commotion after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that took place on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the key figures in attendance at 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The pause on darshan was short-lived and normal proceedings resumed after a few minutes. The temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees and tourists on chilly Tuesday morning, with many of them being in lines since 03:00 am to enter the temple, catch a glimpse of the Ram Lalla idol and offer prayers. Vehicular movement has also been temporarily restricted near the Panch Kosi Parikrama Path, India Today reported.

The installation of the Ram Lalla idol, made by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was the highlight of the event. The idol was adorned with a crown decked with emeralds and rubies, silver and red tilak on the forehead, golden bow and arrow as well as necklaces made out of gold and precious gems.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the consecration of the idol marks the advent of a new era and called upon people to build a strong, divine India.

He said towards the end of his speech that Ram Lalla or Lord Rama will not have to live in a tent anymore. "Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," Modi said.

Modi also addressed critics, stating that Ram is not a source of dispute but a solution. He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for paving the way for the temple's construction.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan timings

From today onwards, the temple will be open for visitors in two daily slots: 7 AM to 11:30 AM and 2 PM to 7 PM. Aarti timings also include jagran/shringar at 06:30 am and sandhya aarti at 07:30 pm.

Passes for the aarti are available both online and offline. In the offline mode, the passes can be obtained from the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi after producing a valid government identity proof.

