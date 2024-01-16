Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Preparations for Pran Pratishtha, other religious ceremonies to commence from today

Ram Temple inauguration: The preparations for the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony will commence from Tuesday and will continue till January 22. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 7,000 people, including politicians, celebrities, industrialists, saints, and representatives from different countries, are expected to attend the ceremony. The event will span over seven days with various rituals being performed each day.

Other famous people including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni among others have also been invited to the ceremony.

Around 100 representatives from different countries will also be present at the ceremony, according to the Ram Mandir committee.

List of events before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Pujan

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti

January 18 (Morning): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra and Gandhadivas

January 18 (Evening): Aushadhadivas, Kesaradhivas and Gandhadivas

January 19 (Evening): Dhanyadhivas

January 20 (Morning): Pushpadhivas

January 20 (Evening): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas

January 21 (Morning): Madhyadhivas

January 22 (Evening): Shaiyadhivas

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

A Pran Pratishtha ceremony usually involves Seven Adhivasas although a minimum of three Adhivasas is followed commonly. A total of 121 Acharyas will perform the rituals of the Ram Mandir consecration.

While Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will supervise, coordinate, anchor and direct all the proceedings of the Anushthan, the role of the principal Acharya will be taken by Kashi's Lakshmi Kant Dixit. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the consecration of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place from 12:30 pm to 01:00 pm.

About the Ram Lalla idol

The idol of Ram Lalla which has been carved by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka will be consecrated in the temple. The current idol, worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

When will the temple open for devotees?

The temple will remain shut for the public on January 21 and 22 and will open for devotees on January 23.