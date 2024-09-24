Badlapur rape accused shootout: Dy CM Fadnavis says cops acted in self-defence, accused's family cries conspiracy -- top 10 points to know

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday rejected the Opposition's allegations after the police shot dead Badlapur school sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde. Shinde was killed near Mumbra Bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a police personnel while being ferried in a police vehicle.
Shinde was being ferried into a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case that was registered against on his former wife's complaint. After he shot and injured an API, a police official from the escort team fired at him. Shinde was declared dead by the doctors at the Kalwa civil hospital.
However, the Opposition and Akshay Shinde's family members including his father Anna Shinde have pointed towards foul play. Opposition leaders in the state questioned how a handcuffed man could snatch a police personnel's gun, while alleging that this could be an encounter.
They sought a probe into his killing, with the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar alleging this was an attempt to "destroy evidence." They also said the Badlapur case accused was killed to garner political sympathy.
Badlapur rapist shot dead: Here's what we know so far
- In a bid to firefight the allegations against the Mahayuti government, Fadnavis stated that the Opposition is raising questions about "anything and everything." The Deputy CM said that it was this very Opposition that demanded the hanging of the accused.
- He added that the policemen acted in self-defence after the accused shot at an API, while seconding Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's description of the events that led to the encounter.
- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Opposition is rattled by the success of his government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme.
- NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar targeted the state government's Home Department for the "laxity" in transferring the main accused, while saying "It seems that the government has become weak."
- Kalwa-Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad claimed that the ruling alliance will take full credit for the entire incident in the upcoming state elections. "It is for sure that they have planned and killed him," Awhad said.
- Moreover, the accused's father Anna Shinde said that an inquiry should be conducted into his son's killing.
- His mother Alka Shinde claimed that her son's murder was a "planned conspiracy", while demanding the police be probed along with the school management.
- "We will not accept Akshay's body until there is an investigation and the culprits are punished," Alka Shinde told AajTak.
- In August this year, massive protests took Badlapur by storm after 2 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by Shinde in the toilet of school in the Badlapur town of Thane district.
- Shinde, a contractual sweeper at the school, was arrested in August 17, 5 days after he allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls in the school washroom.