Badlapur rape accused shootout: Dy CM Fadnavis says cops acted in self-defence, accused's family cries conspiracy -- top 10 points to know

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday rejected the Opposition's allegations after the police shot dead Badlapur school sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde. Shinde was killed near Mumbra Bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a police personnel while being ferried in a police vehicle.

Shinde was being ferried into a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case that was registered against on his former wife's complaint. After he shot and injured an API, a police official from the escort team fired at him. Shinde was declared dead by the doctors at the Kalwa civil hospital.

However, the Opposition and Akshay Shinde's family members including his father Anna Shinde have pointed towards foul play. Opposition leaders in the state questioned how a handcuffed man could snatch a police personnel's gun, while alleging that this could be an encounter.

They sought a probe into his killing, with the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar alleging this was an attempt to "destroy evidence." They also said the Badlapur case accused was killed to garner political sympathy.

