Badrinath avalanche: Over 40 workers still trapped, heavy snowfall hampers rescue work  

Rescue operations are underway in Badrinath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after an avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near the high-altitude border village of Mana on February 28, trapping around 41 workers under the snow.

Initially, there were a total of 57 workers, of which 16 have been rescued so far and sent to an Army camp near Mana village. Four of the rescued workers are reported to be in critical condition.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that help of ITBP and other departments is being taken to rescue those trapped. “Our disaster management department and the entire administration is fully alert,” the CM said.

The disaster struck the BRO Labour Camp, located between Mana and Badrinath, at around 07:15am when a glacier burst triggered the avalanche burying 57 workers inside eight containers and one shed.

The Indian Army’s swift response teams, comprising more than 100 personnel from the Ibex Brigade, were immediately mobilised, comprising doctors, ambulances, and plant equipment. By 11:50 am, the teams had located five containers and successfully rescued 10 individuals, all alive. Of the 10 rescued, four personnel are reported to be in critical condition.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “An unfortunate avalanche has occurred in the Mana area of Joshimath (Uttarakhand) today impacting the GREF camp of BRO. Spoke to CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the situation. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. Rescue efforts by local Army units are also underway. All efforts to rescue the trapped personnel are being undertaken by utilising all available resources.”

Search operations are ongoing for the remaining three containers, with the aim of rescuing the trapped individuals.

DM Chamoli Sandeep Tiwari said, “Around 57 labourers engaged in snow clearance work were camped there. Teams of ITBP, Army and SDRF have been mobilised. Due to active rainfall and snowfall situation in the district, we are not able to use heli-services, and there is also difficulty in movement. Clear communication is not being able to be established as no satellite phones are available there. We have no official information about any casualty yet. We are trying to rescue those trapped with a coordinated effort by all teams. We are getting all the support from the higher authorities.”

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall continues in the region, and GREF is working on clearing the road between Joshimath and Mana. Additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised to Mana to assist with the rescue and medical aid, according to the India Army.