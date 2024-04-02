Baltimore bridge collapse: Indian crew of Dali ship to remain on board till probe concludes

The Indian and Sri Lankan crew of container vessel Dali that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, bringing down the 2.6-km-long four-lane bridge, will remain on board till the investigation into the accident concludes. Dali was manned by a crew of 20 Indians and a Sri Lankan, who are said to be “busy with normal duties” for now.

The 984-ft cargo ship was bound for Colombo when it collided with the bridge over the Patapsco river on March 26. According to US media reports, just moments before the crash, there was a total blackout on the ship, indicating that the vessel lost its engine and electrical power.

A spokesperson of Grace Ocean Pte and Synergy Marine that owns and manages the vessel respectively, confirmed that there are 21 members on board. “It is confirmed there are 21 crew members on board. The crew members are busy with their normal duties on the ship as well as assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard investigators on board," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated that they are not sure how long the investigation would take and till the time the process is complete, the crew will remain on board. Non-profit organisation Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center had confirmed earlier that the crew on board Dali was ‘healthy’.

Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier that the Indian embassy in Washington was in close touch with the crew and the local authorities.

US authorities began questioning the Dali crew last week. The officials, on Wednesday last week, collected documents, voyage data recorder extracts and other evidence as part of the investigation.

One crew member had reported a minor injury and was subsequently treated and discharged from a hospital.

However, six members of a construction crew are presumed dead following the collision on a bridge. The crew, engaged in pothole repairs on the bridge, were on the site when the mishap occurred. Divers have retrieved two bodies from a red pickup truck that was found submerged in the river. A search operation is ongoing for the remaining four victims.

US President Joe Biden confirmed that the crew on board the vessel Dali had raised an alert about losing control, which allowed transportation authorities to close the Baltimore bridge before the devastating collision. This action 'undoubtedly' saved lives, Biden stated.

