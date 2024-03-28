Baltimore bridge collapse: One Indian crew member sustained 'minor injury', says shipping company

One of the 22 Indian crew manning a container ship 'Dali', that collided with the 2.6 km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge in US' Baltimore, suffered a 'minor injury' while the rest of them are safe aboard the cargo ship, as per the owners of the Singapore-flagged ship.

"We confirm the safety of all crew members and two pilots aboard 'Dali', with one minor injury reported. The injured crew member has been treated and discharged from hospital," news agency PTI reported quoting a statement by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd posted on the website of Synergy Marine Group.

Synergy Marine Group is the ship manager of the 'Dali' cargo ship. Names and other details of the crew have not yet been made public.

The US Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. Six people are presumed dead from the incident on the bridge. "As per the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the search and rescue operation has been called off for the night. Six people are presumed dead. We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected and their families. Our thoughts are with them as we coordinate closely with the authorities to manage the incident's aftermath, including environmental impact assessments."

The Emergency Response Team of the company is in Baltimore to aid in managing the aftermath. The Emergency Response Team will support the ongoing efforts to ensure crew safety, maintain vessel dignity, and facilitate the swift and safe reopening of the waterway, as per the company.

"All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution," Synergy Marine Group said in a statement. Synergy Marine Group and Grace Ocean said that "unfortunately" the incident also affected those who were on the bridge at the time.

US President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore thanked the crew for issuing a mayday warning before the impact, potentially saving many lives. The vessel was en route from Baltimore to Colombo and has a capacity of 10,000 TEU, with onboard units totalling 4,679 TEU.

(With PTI inputs)