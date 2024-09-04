scorecardresearch
'Bangladesh can become big brother to Pak': BJP's Giriraj Singh raises issue of Bangladesh crisis, says investments can dry up

Giriraj Singh's comments come against the backdrop of recent political upheaval and violence in Bangladesh, which has led to concerns about the nation's future stability.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh warned on Wednesday that Bangladesh is on a path that could see it become a "big brother" to Pakistan, a scenario he believes would deter investors from engaging with the country. His remarks were made during a curtain raiser event for Bharat Tex 2025, scheduled to take place from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Singh's comments come against the backdrop of recent political upheaval and violence in Bangladesh, which has led to concerns about the nation's future stability. "The reins of Bangladesh have fallen into such hands that it risks becoming the big brother of Pakistan. In such a situation, what investor would want to go there?" Singh questioned.

Expanding on his point, Singh emphasized that the Indian textile industry remains unchallenged by Bangladesh or Vietnam, largely due to India's vast labour market. He suggested that if Bangladesh's political trajectory continues in this direction, potential investors may reconsider their plans to invest in the country.

Singh also highlighted the government's efforts to expand the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme across various sectors. "We are working to introduce more PLI schemes and ensure that every sector is linked to it," he said.

Bharat Tex 2025, organized by a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, is positioned as a global-scale textile trade fair and knowledge platform. The event will be held at two venues: Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

The main event at Bharat Mandapam will showcase the entire textile value chain, while parallel exhibitions at the India Expo Centre from February 12-15 will focus on handicrafts, garment machinery, and ethnic apparel. Bharat Tex 2025 aims to build on the success of its 2024 edition, with over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from more than 110 countries, and an expected 120,000 visitors.

Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 9:14 PM IST
