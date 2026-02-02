Bangladesh invites India to observe Feb 12 polls and referendum as 330 missions sign up

Bangladesh has invited India to join as an international observer for its 13th Parliamentary elections and a referendum on the July National Charter, both scheduled for February 12, even as New Delhi is yet to confirm whether it will send an official mission.

According to Bangladesh’s interim government, 330 international observers have already confirmed their attendance. The list includes representatives from six international organisations, 16 countries, and 32 individual observers from global bodies.

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Confirmed missions include delegations from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the European Union and other international organisations. Observer groups will also include both governmental and non-governmental organisations.

A statement issued by the office of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, said, “The number of international observers confirmed for the upcoming election is more than double that of the controversial general election held on January 7, 2024”.

Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Murshed, who is overseeing coordination with international observers, said the number is expected to rise further. “We expect the number of international observers to increase, as several countries invited to send observer missions have yet to confirm the names of their delegates,” she said.

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Invitations have also been sent to Nepal, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Romania and others, with several countries still finalising their delegations.

Among the international observer groups are 28 members from the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), 25 from the Commonwealth Secretariat, seven from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI), and one from the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

In addition, 32 observers from organisations including Voice for Justice, Democracy International, SNAS Africa, the SAARC Human Rights Foundation and the Polish Institute of International Affairs will monitor the vote in their individual capacities, according to information shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Election Commission.

The February 12 election will feature nearly 2,000 candidates from over 50 political parties, along with independents, competing for the 300 parliamentary seats. The vote will be held alongside a referendum on proposed limits to executive power under the July National Charter.

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As polling day approaches, election-related violence has increased in recent weeks, with human rights organisations reporting multiple incidents, including cases involving minorities. Authorities and NGOs said they are monitoring the situation closely.

Bangladesh is continuing preparations for both the vote and the arrival of foreign observers, while awaiting confirmations from several invited countries, including India.