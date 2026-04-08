Shares of Prime Focus Ltd have turned into a multibagger for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in less than a year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last one year, thanks to the rising-buzz around the much-awaited movie 'Ramayana' which boosted investor sentiment for the production house backing the film.



Shares of Prime Focus have surged more than 1,300 per cent in the last six years from its lows around Rs 25 apeice, while the stock nearly doubled investors in the last six months. The stock has jumped more than 46 per cent 2026 so far, while it is up 21 per cent in the last one month.



Ranbir Kapoor reportedly acquired 12.5 lakh shares in Prime Focus at Rs 120 apiece for Rs 15 crore in July 2025, following shareholders approval for a preferential equity issuance. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 350 on Wednesday, but settled at Rs 337.25 apiece. At current valuations, Ranbir's stake is valued at Rs 42.15 crore, delivering 180 per cent return in less than a year.



Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer-Ramayana' is a highly anticipated film produced by Namit Malhotra, who is also the promoter of Prime Focus. Promoters cumulatively owned 60.77 per cent stake in the company, while other investors owned 39.23 per cent stake in it, as of December 31, 2025.



Namit Malhotra, himself and through his Mauritius-based entity A2R holdings, owned 55.15 per cent stake in Prime Focus, while Naresh Mahendranath Malhotra owned 5.61 per cent stake. Domestic institutions including mutual funds and insurance firms owned little more than a per cent, while foreign investors held more than 3.35 per cent stake in it as of Q3FY26.

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According to the shareholding data as of December 31, 2025, more than 22,600 retail investors owned 5.11 per cent stake in the company. Prabhu Narasihman and his firm Novator Capital Advisors own 15.84 per cent stake in the company. However, the company is yet to file its shareholding pattern for the January-March 2026 period.



To be released in two installments, 'Ramayana' is directed by Nitesh Tiwary, emerging as one of the most ambitious Indian cinematic projects. Some media reports claim their budget to be around Rs 1,600, while other reports suggest its budget to be around Rs 4,000 crore. The first tranche of the movie is set to be released around Diwali 2026.