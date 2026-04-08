Rs 90,000 crore deployed in markets by mutual funds in March, says Shweta Rajani

As the stock market was undergoing correction in March 2026 due to the war between the US, Israel and Iran, investors panicked withdrawing around Rs 51 lakh crore from the equity market. Sensex and Nifty took a nearly 11% hit during the month. FIIs too sold Rs 1.11 lakh crore in equities proving March to be the worst ever in terms of selloff.

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Amid all the gloom and doom in the equity market, there was a silver lining. Shweta Rajani, Head of Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth told BTTV that around Rs 90,000 crore was deployed by mutual funds in March in the equity market.

According to Rajani, all the negativity last month also created a lot of good opportunities. The fund managers have made the most of them.

Rs 90,000 crore buying, Rajani said were indicative numbers. The actual numbers, she said would were expected by the end of this week.

Taking advantage of quality stocks available at lower valuations amid the market crash, the stored cash that the fund managers had most likely has been deployed.

"It looks like if the fund managers have got around Rs 60,000 crore of flows into these schemes, they have actually deployed somewhere around Rs 90,000 crore of cash as per, you know, the MF investment and equity data that you get from NSE," said Rajani.

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"Around Rs 30,000 crore of cash which they were holding on due to the end of February looks like they would have deployed it in March," added Rajani.