'Bangladesh must ensure safety of Hindus, minorities': PM Modi from Red Fort

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He said he hopes the situation will be normalised and that the neighbouring country will move on the path of development and prosperity. He said that people in India are concerned about the safety of Hindus and minorities there in Bangladesh.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there," he said.

"India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace. In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind," he added.

This is the second time the Prime Minister spoke about Hindus in Bangladesh. Earlier, when the interim government took over, he had asked Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor, to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, who have faced attacks from the violent forces.

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and left Dhaka on August 5, the Hindu community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said on Tuesday. The incidents of vandalism, looting, arson, land grabbing, and threats to leave the country have been repeatedly inflicted on the Hindu community due to the change in the government, the alliance said.

"This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on the Hindu religion," said Palash Kanti Dey, spokesperson of the alliance, in a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka. "As of Monday, there have been attacks and threats against the Hindu community in 278 locations across 48 districts."

On Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that a house of a Hindu family was torched in the Farabari Mandirpara village in Akcha union under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. The incident took place late Tuesday.