Bangladesh on the brink again? Tensions rise between Army Chief and Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh is veering toward a fresh political crisis as tensions escalate between interim government chief Muhammad Yunus and Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Once allies in the post-Hasina transition, the two now stand divided over elections, military interference, and controversial decisions made by the Yunus-led administration.

The unrest traces back to August 2024, when massive student-led protests led to the ousting of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Amid the chaos, Hasina fled the country and Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead an interim government, promising reforms and a swift return to democratic governance.

Initially, the Army Chief supported the transition, justifying it under the "doctrine of necessity." However, their alliance began to fray when Yunus did not show any hurry in holding elections and began releasing convicted Islamist leaders. He also released convicted Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) mutineers — a move the military saw as overreach and betrayal. "This government is only supposed to be there to organise a free, fair and inclusive election,” noted senior journalist Subir Bhaumik. “In the last nine months, General Waker has noticed that Yunus is in no hurry to organise any election.”

Nearly 300 mutineers convicted of murdering 57 army officers and 16 others during a bloody uprising in February 2009 have been released so far this year. Islamist radical groups like Hizb-ut-Tahrir reportedly close to the Yunus regime have advocated for these releases claiming the mutineers were innocent. This has deeply upset many within the army officer corp including General Wakar. The military leadership is also troubled by the release of approximately 400 convicted Islamist radicals including Ansarullah Bangla Team chief Jashimuddin Rahmani, which they believe has contributed to an uptick in militant activities across the country.

Tensions deepened after Lieutenant General Kamrul Hassan, now Yunus' military adviser, met with US Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson — allegedly seeking American support to become the next army chief. This move, seen as a violation of military protocol, reportedly angered General Wakar and his top brass, who demanded Hassan's removal. On May 11, Wakar attempted to dismiss him, but Yunus blocked the order, widening the rift.

Sources told India Today that Yunus is working on a July declaration to push forward what his camp calls the spirit of last year's protests, followed by a constitutional proclamation that could nullify Bangladesh's Constitution. Once this happens, the post of President, who is the commander of armed forces, may cease to exist until the new arrangement. In that case, Yunus may move to replace General Wakar with Hassan. In anticipation, Wakar has rallied support from the Navy, Air Force, and intelligence heads, potentially preparing for a countermeasure.

At the same time, the military's Inter-Services Public Relations has restricted public gatherings near the army chief's residence, possibly to pre-empt demonstrations by Yunus supporters. Meanwhile, the release of nearly 300 BDR mutineers convicted in the 2009 massacre of 57 army officers, and another 400 Islamist radicals, has further inflamed military anger. Groups like Hizb-ut-Tahrir — reportedly close to the Yunus camp — have advocated for these releases.

General Wakar, a Hasina appointee and her distant relative, had earlier worked under her as principal staff officer in the armed forces division. Although he distanced the army from a direct takeover, he firmly believes the interim setup must now make way for elected governance. Yunus, however, insists reforms are necessary before polls, citing economic instability and law-and-order concerns.

In a symbolic show of alignment with the military, President Muhammad Shahabuddin recently declared, "Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are inseparable," during his Independence Day address — directly countering student groups and Islamist supporters of Yunus. Observers say such a bold assertion wouldn't have been possible without backing from the armed forces.

Yunus has banned Sheikh Hasina's Awami League from contesting upcoming elections, citing national security, but critics argue this undermines any claim of holding "inclusive" elections. "How can you throw out the most important political party and then say you're holding inclusive elections?" Bhaumik asked.

(With inputs from Geeta Mohan)



