Bangladesh unrest: Dhaka summons Indian High Commissioner, protests erupt across parts of India against Dipu Chandra Das' lynching 

Protests erupted across several Indian cities on Tuesday over the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu factory worker in Bangladesh. Das was beaten and set on fire in Mymensingh district last week after being accused of making blasphemous remarks about the Prophet. The killing has sparked widespread outrage and heightened tensions between India, a Hindu-majority nation, and Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Bangladesh unrest: Top developments so far

Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to the Foreign Ministry, where Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam conveyed Dhaka’s “grave concern” over security incidents involving Bangladeshi missions in India. The Deputy High Commissioner was also present.

In a statement, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said Verma was informed about the “regrettable incidents” outside the Bangladesh High Commission and residence in New Delhi on December 20, 2025, and the “acts of vandalism” at the Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22 by “different extremist elements.” Dhaka also raised concerns over violent protests outside its diplomatic missions in India.

Bangladesh condemned the attacks on its diplomatic missions, warning that such incidents endanger diplomats’ safety and violate principles of mutual respect and peace. Dhaka urged Indian authorities to investigate the incidents, prevent their recurrence, and ensure the security of Bangladeshi missions in line with international obligations.

Advertisement

Protests were held in Jammu against alleged violence on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, adding to tensions amid demonstrations across the country.

In Kolkata, protesters burned an effigy of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The protests were led by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Hundreds of demonstrators carrying saffron flags and raising slogans such as “Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai” and “safety for Hindus in Bangladesh” attempted to march towards the mission but were stopped by a heavy police deployment.

In New Delhi, members of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu groups protested outside the Bangladesh High Commission over Das’s lynching. Despite tight security and barricading, protesters attempted to breach the cordon, holding placards reading “Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye.” Police deployed DTC buses to block the crowd and held protesters nearly 800 metres away from the mission.

Advertisement

Amid the escalating protests, Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services at its High Commission in New Delhi and its missions in Siliguri, Agartala and Tripura.

This marked the second time in the past 10 days that Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma has been summoned by Bangladesh, and at least the sixth such instance during the tenure of the interim government. He was earlier summoned on December 14.

Earlier, on December 17, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah, citing security concerns around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Bangladesh later sought India’s cooperation to prevent attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, requesting their arrest and extradition if they entered Indian territory.

(With agencies input)