Bank strike next week: Banks to remain open on Sept 27; SBI issues key advisory ahead of Sept 28-30

READ THIS: 'No positive response on 5-day banking': Bank unions to go ahead with 3-day strike

Advertisement

Why are banks facing a three-day strike?

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and other bank employee organisations have called a three-day strike from September 28 to September 30 over the demand for a five-day banking workweek.

The Ministry of Finance said unions had originally raised two major demands: implementing a five-day banking week and withdrawing the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The government has said that it has already kept the PLI scheme in abeyance, while the five-day workweek issue remains under consideration.

The government has appealed to bank employees to resolve the remaining issue through dialogue and ensure uninterrupted banking services.

September 26-27 weekend adds to disruption

The proposed strike comes immediately after the weekend.

Advertisement

September 26: Fourth Saturday - bank holiday

September 27: Sunday - weekly holiday

September 28: Strike

September 29: Strike

September 30: Strike and half-yearly closing

The Finance Ministry has specifically pointed out that September 30 is significant because of half-yearly closing activities involving reconciliation, provisioning, treasury and market operations. It said the combination of the weekend and strike could effectively create a five-day disruption in branch banking services.

ALSO READ: Apple Pay vs GPay and PhonePe: What could change for iPhone users

SBI issues advisory to customers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has advised customers to plan their branch-related banking requirements in advance ahead of the proposed strike. SBI has also indicated that customers should make use of alternative banking channels for routine transactions.

Advertisement

Customers can continue to use services such as:

ATMs

Customer Service Points (CSPs)

Internet banking

Mobile banking

YONO

UPI and other digital payment services

However, branch-dependent services could be affected if employees participate in the strike.