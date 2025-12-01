'Bank will bear the loss if...': Haryana DGP announces new rules to speed up relief for cybercrime victims

The Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday ordered a set of immediate steps to assist cybercrime victims. The instructions came after the state police chief personally visited the Cyber Police Station in Gurugram to file a complaint related to a "digital arrest" case.

DGP OP Singh said he arrived at the cyber cell in a private car, where the constable at the entrance "didn't recognize me". He added: "When I told him that I had come to file a complaint, he said the duty officer was on the second floor in Room No. 24. There, he was busy dealing with another complainant."

Shortly after, senior officers—including the Commissioner of Police, DCP, ACP, SHO and DA—joined him for an extended discussion on systemic gaps in handling cybercrime cases. Singh said the following decisions were reached: "If the bank has not done proper due diligence, then in cases of cybercrime the bank will bear the loss."

In cases involving small amounts that have been frozen, the investigating officer will help the complainant get the money released through the Lok Adalat without requiring an FIR, they decided.

He added that the police, with support from SPIC MACAY, will build a network of school "head boys and head girls" to create awareness on cybercrime and drugs. "Through various events, these enthusiastic Gen-Alpha students will spread awareness among people about cybercrime and drugs," Singh said.

One major concern raised at the meeting was the long delay in challan records reaching Lok Adalats, sometimes taking months. The top cop said he asked the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, to fix the issue. He also directed the inspector general (Cyber) to maintain strict oversight. "I also told the IG (Cyber) to visit at least one cyber police station every week and identify three key problems faced by cyber-crime victims and ensure they are resolved," he said.

Cybercrime load rising sharply

The DGP's intervention comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in cyber incidents-rising from 10.29 lakh in 2022 to 22.68 lakh in 2024. Over 86% of Indian households are now connected to the internet, fuelling digital services but also widening the attack surface for fraud. Cyber frauds worth Rs 36.45 lakh had been reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) as of 28 February 2025.

On Sunday, it was reported that a 70-year-old woman from Gurugram was duped of Rs 78.9 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers. According to investigators, the fraudsters first contacted her on her landline pretending to be from a DTH company before claiming an "arrest warrant" had been issued against her. Minutes later, she received another call seeking her medical and bank details. "The fraudsters wanted her to dilute her fixed deposits (FDs)," an officer said, quoting from her complaint.

