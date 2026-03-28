Banks shut for 4 days including today: Check state-wise holiday details

Bank customers may face multiple disruptions in branch services over the next few days, with banks already closed today, March 28, on account of the fourth Saturday. This marks the start of a prolonged period of intermittent closures driven by weekends, festivals, and financial year-end procedures.

The immediate concern is a cluster of holidays between March 28 and March 31. Following today’s nationwide closure, banks will remain shut on March 29 (Sunday). In several states, March 27 was also a holiday for Ram Navami, creating a longer break in some regions.

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The more critical phase begins next week, coinciding with the financial year-end (FY26). This is typically a high-activity period for transactions, tax-related filings, and last-minute banking work, making the timing of these holidays particularly significant.

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On March 31, banks will remain closed in multiple cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad for Mahavir Jayanti. The holiday is observed across key states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, among others, under the RBI’s holiday calendar.

This is followed by April 1, when banks across most of India will remain shut for annual account closing. On this day, financial institutions focus on reconciling books, auditing records, and updating balances for the new fiscal year. While employees continue internal operations, customers will not be able to access branch services. However, a few centres such as Gangtok, Shillong, and Aizawl may remain open depending on local schedules.

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Further regional holidays continue the disruption. On April 2, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed for Maundy Thursday (Pesaha Vyazham). On April 3, most major banking centres—including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Kochi—will observe a holiday for Good Friday, although cities like Jaipur, Guwahati, and Chandigarh are exceptions.

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The sequence concludes with April 5, a Sunday, when banks will remain closed nationwide.

While not all holidays apply uniformly across India, many regions will effectively see limited banking access for several consecutive days. This could impact branch visits, cheque clearances, and other over-the-counter services governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act.

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Customers are advised to plan transactions in advance, especially for time-sensitive activities such as financial year-end settlements. Digital banking channels—including UPI, mobile banking, net banking, and ATMs—will remain operational throughout this period, offering an alternative for most routine transactions.